FinNexus (FNX) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $561,333.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00712184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00060883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,256.55 or 0.04322459 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FNX is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,328,738 tokens. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.