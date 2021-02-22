FintruX Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,649.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $590,088.46 and approximately $2,649.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.03 or 0.00727130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00039998 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00061252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00037982 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FTX is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

