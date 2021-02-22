FirmaChain (FCT) Trading 14.1% Higher This Week

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FirmaChain has a market cap of $12.23 million and $15.75 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FirmaChain has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00475341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00070430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00086049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00539190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00071582 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

FirmaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

