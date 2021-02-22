First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $777.86

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $777.86 and last traded at $777.86, with a volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $764.00.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,585,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

