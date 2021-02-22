First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. First Foundation accounts for 2.5% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of First Foundation worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 450,101 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 102.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 48.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 129,315 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFWM stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $989.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

