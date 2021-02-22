First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.41

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

FFWM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42,175 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,768 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

