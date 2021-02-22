First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.27% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $232,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR opened at $42.35 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.