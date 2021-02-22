First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.11

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 5793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

