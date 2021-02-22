First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Purchases C$98,750.00 in Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$98,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,480,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,114,723.64.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Keith Neumeyer bought 100,000 shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Keith Neumeyer bought 50,000 shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,250.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Keith Neumeyer acquired 25,000 shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$10,250.00.

Shares of TSE FF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 285,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.60.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

