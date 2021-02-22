First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Analysts at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Reliance Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

First Reliance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73.

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Reliance Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and deposit insurance products. It also provides personal loans, including unsecured, auto, real estate, overdraft protection, and other loans, as well as home equity line of credit; business loans, such as business installment, commercial real estate, and overdraft protection loans, as well as business lines of credit; mortgage loans; and debit and credit card services.

