First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHR opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,891 shares of company stock worth $26,740,956 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

