First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Evolent Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,381,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,037,000. Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 755,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 593,329 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 5,683.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 268,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,648,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after acquiring an additional 161,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

