First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Trading Down 4.3%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.36. 20,421 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 5,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39.

