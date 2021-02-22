First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.86

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.86 and last traded at $57.03, with a volume of 64087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 128.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 143,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 410.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 405,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,927,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,004,000 after acquiring an additional 119,898 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 251.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 461,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 330,145 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,997,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.