First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.33. 355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) by 154.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

