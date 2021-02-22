First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.50

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

