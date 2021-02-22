First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.19

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 183999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 63,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

