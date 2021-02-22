First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Stock Price Down 2.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.80. 1,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) by 1,308.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.