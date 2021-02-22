Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.37% of Fiserv worth $279,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.42. 109,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

