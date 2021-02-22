Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Down 12.4%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s share price was down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.88 and last traded at $166.78. Approximately 1,843,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 688,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

