Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 12.7%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares dropped 12.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $275.00 and last traded at $278.19. Approximately 2,154,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,316,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.70.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.94 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.