Flash (FLASH) One Day Volume Tops $394.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Flash has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $394.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flash has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $246.72 or 0.00477487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00086149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00057013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.47 or 0.00502179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00071343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026357 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

