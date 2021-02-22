FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $29,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 892.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.89.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $273.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $322.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

