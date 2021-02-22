FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Trading Down 0.2%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR)’s stock price were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.22 and last traded at $54.23. Approximately 10,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 18,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKOR. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 22.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $198,000.

