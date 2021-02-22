FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) Trading Down 0.5%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.03 and last traded at $54.03. 1,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.98% of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

