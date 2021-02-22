FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.14 and last traded at $51.22. Approximately 30,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 70,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,441,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,013,000 after buying an additional 279,397 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 423,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period.

