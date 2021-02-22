Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Floor & Decor worth $25,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,316,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,904. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

