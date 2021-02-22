Flow (Dapper Labs) Reaches Market Cap of $508.07 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $508.07 million and approximately $73.14 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for about $21.80 or 0.00041767 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00712184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00060883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,256.55 or 0.04322459 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

FLOW is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.