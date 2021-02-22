Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.08. 970,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

