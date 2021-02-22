FLUX Market Capitalization Achieves $207,184.99 (FLUX)

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. FLUX has a market cap of $207,184.99 and approximately $1,206.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLUX has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLUX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00475341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00070430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00086049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00539190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00071582 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

FLUX Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 307,404 tokens. The official message board for FLUX is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for FLUX is datamine.network

Buying and Selling FLUX

