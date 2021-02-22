FlypMe (FYP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,629.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $597,650.89 and approximately $4,629.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00056951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.00728122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00061255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.53 or 0.04365679 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FYP is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

