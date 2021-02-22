FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) & Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Critical Survey

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FNCB Bancorp and Meridian Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Meridian Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.19%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Meridian Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $53.68 million 2.79 $11.07 million N/A N/A Meridian Bancorp $279.42 million 3.17 $67.00 million $1.30 12.99

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 24.88% 9.65% 1.03% Meridian Bancorp 23.56% 8.74% 1.00%

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats FNCB Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans. In addition, it offers mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; online banking products, such as bill payment, internal and external funds transfer, person to person transfers, and purchase rewards; remote deposit capture and merchant services; and wealth management services through a third party. As of January 24, 2020, the company operated 17 branch offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties; and a limited purpose office in Allentown, Lehigh County. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, such as mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. In addition, the company offers non-deposit financial products, such as mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds through third-party broker-dealer; and long-term care insurance products. It is also involved in the securities transactions business. The company operates 42 full-service locations, one mobile branch, and three loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is based in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.