Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $70.45 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

