Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.51

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 912462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after purchasing an additional 445,796 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth $4,463,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

