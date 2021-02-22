Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortescue Metals Group in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.29.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortescue Metals Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $38.25 on Monday. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

