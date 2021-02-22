Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,560 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Fortinet worth $27,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $171.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Insiders have sold 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

