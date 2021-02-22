Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 567,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $408.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.43.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

