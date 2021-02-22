Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Down 5.7%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.11. 860,526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 662,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $385.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 106,354 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

