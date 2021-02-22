Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Shares Down 13.5%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)’s stock price traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.47. 8,660,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 900% from the average session volume of 866,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAII. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,512,000.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.