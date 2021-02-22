Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FAII)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 11,217 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,243 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $4,512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,763,000.

Shares of NYSE:FAII traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 422,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,605. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

