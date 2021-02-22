Forwardly (OTCMKTS:FORW) Shares Gap Up to $0.56

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.60. Forwardly shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 14,276,900 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33.

About Forwardly (OTCMKTS:FORW)

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

