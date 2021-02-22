Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $831.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 42.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 57.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 262.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 235,162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 666,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 147.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 62,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

