Fountain Achieves Market Cap of $894,636.27 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Fountain has a total market cap of $894,636.27 and approximately $10,426.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.04 or 0.00738438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00040471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00038284 BTC.

About Fountain

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

Fountain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.