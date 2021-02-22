FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on March 1st (OTCMKTS:FOXWU)

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 1st. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

About FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.