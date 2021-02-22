Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Shares Down 0.8%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.39 and last traded at $41.39. 10,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 14,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.64% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

