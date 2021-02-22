Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Shares Down 0.5%

Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.19. Approximately 4,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 28,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $771,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

