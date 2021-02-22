Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Trading Up 9.1%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.47. 871,964 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 634,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Frank's International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $785.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after buying an additional 6,289,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 213,741 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Frank’s International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,113,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 142,780 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Frank’s International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Frank’s International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.