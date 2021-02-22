Frax (FRAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.29 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $92.02 million and $4.29 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.74 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00067177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00087176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00058289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00503589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00072325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00027109 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 92,618,336 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.