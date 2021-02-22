Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Up 7.1%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.33 and last traded at C$6.31. 385,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 273,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

FEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 target price on Frontera Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$615.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.08.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

