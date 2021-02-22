FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $18.02 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

