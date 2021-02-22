FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $18.02 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43.
In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.
